1

‘9-1-1’ Scoop: Drama Returns With Maddie in Peril and Eddie on the Move?

2

Savannah Chrisley Visits White House in Bid to Get Trump to Free Her Parents

3

Is Jamie Really Home? Kelli Williams Talks Margaret’s Tough Mystery on ‘Found’

4

Jenny Marrs Reacts to ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Fan Complaints

5

‘Morning Joe’ & MSNBC Ratings Show Big Change Since Trump Became President