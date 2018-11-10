Idris Elba Wins a Game of Russian Roulette in New 'Luther' Preview (VIDEO)

The BBC has released a preview of the upcoming season of Luther, starring Idris Elba as the titular police detective.

The 2-minute clip shows Elba's John Luther tied to a restaurant chair as gangsters hit him in the face, point guns at him and zap him with a taser, while demanding to know where the leader's son is.

Idris Elba to Play a Failed DJ in Netflix Comedy Series 'Turn Up Charlie'

Luther manages to break the chair, escape his bindings, grab a gun and confront the boss, insisting he doesn't know anything about the younger man's disappearance.

The show's four-episode fifth season was announced in January. Returning for the next chapter alongside Elba are Dermot Crowley, Michael Smiley and Patrick Malahide.

People Magazine named Elba Sexiest Man Alive for 2018 this week.

The 46-year-old actor will be seen in July in Hobbs and Shaw, a Fast and Furious, spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. He also recently signed up for a role in the movie musical, Cats.

