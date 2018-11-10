Idris Elba Wins a Game of Russian Roulette in New 'Luther' Preview (VIDEO)

The BBC has released a preview of the upcoming season of Luther, starring Idris Elba as the titular police detective.

The 2-minute clip shows Elba's John Luther tied to a restaurant chair as gangsters hit him in the face, point guns at him and zap him with a taser, while demanding to know where the leader's son is.

Luther manages to break the chair, escape his bindings, grab a gun and confront the boss, insisting he doesn't know anything about the younger man's disappearance.

The show's four-episode fifth season was announced in January. Returning for the next chapter alongside Elba are Dermot Crowley, Michael Smiley and Patrick Malahide.

Like #Luther? Here's an early Christmas present from us to you. 😉 Get ready for the brand-new series. Coming soon to @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/EkinFCBtmO — BBC One (@BBCOne) November 9, 2018

People Magazine named Elba Sexiest Man Alive for 2018 this week.

The 46-year-old actor will be seen in July in Hobbs and Shaw, a Fast and Furious, spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. He also recently signed up for a role in the movie musical, Cats.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.