'Orange Is the New Black' Could Be Getting a Sequel Series

Lionsgate TV — the studio that produces Orange Is the New Black for Netflix — is in discussions about a sequel series to the show following its finale.

Lionsgate TV Group chairman Kevin Beggs mentioned the studio's intentions on Thursday during an earnings call with reporters.

Netflix licenses Orange Is the New Black from Lionsgate TV. The prison drama, from creator Jenji Kohan, will come to an end with Season 7 when it premieres in 2019.

"We're really proud of the long run that Orange Is the New Black had," Beggs said.

"It remains one of Netflix's most-watched shows. We're ending on a high note. Keep in mind we own that series and will be distributing it for years to come. We're already in discussions and, when the timing is right, we'll talk further with Jenji about a potential sequel," he continued.

Kohan is under a multi-year deal to develop projects with Netflix.

Taylor Schilling, Danielle Brooks, Adrienne C. Moore, Uzo Aduba, Laura Prepon, Kate Mulgrew, Yael Stone, Dascha Polanco, Selenis Leyva, Taryn Manning and Natasha Lyonne star on the series, among others, which is based on Piper Kerman's memoir Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.