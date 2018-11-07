Kathleen Turner & Ginnifer Goodwin Join 'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings' Series on Netflix

Kathleen Turner and Ginnifer Goodwin have been cast in Dolly Parton's upcoming Netflix anthology series titled Heartstrings.

Turner and Goodwin will be featured on the "These Old Bones" episode alongside Kyle Bornheimer. Each episode of the series is based on one of Parton's classic songs.

"These Old Bones," set in the 1940s, will follow a lawyer who returns to her Smoky Mountain hometown when a mysterious old woman believed to be a fortune teller, threatens a lumber company.

The episode will be directed by Joe Lazarov and is based off a script by Jim Strain. Turner is set to portray Miss Mary Shaw, who is also known as Old Bones, with Goodwin appearing as Genevieve and Bornheimer as Landon.

Heartstrings will also feature an episode based on Parton's "Jolene" that stars Julianne Hough, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Dallas Roberts and Parton.

Parton will be introducing every episode of Heartstrings where the country legend will the explain the meaning behind each song. Every episode will feature a different cast.

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings is set to launch on Netflix in 2019.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.