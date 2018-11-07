'The Alec Baldwin Show' Moved to Saturday Nights by ABC

ABC is moving talk show The Alec Baldwin Show from its Sunday time slot at 10 p.m. ET to Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.

The Alec Baldwin Show will be replaced by reruns of Shark Tank on Sundays starting on Nov. 18 with The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special also set to air during the time slot on Dec. 2.

New episodes of The Alec Baldwin Show will begin airing on Saturdays starting on Dec. 8. All of the show's remaining episodes have already been filmed.

Baldwin launched the program in October with the series earning low ratings for ABC.

"I mean, who knows if we survive? ABC's not doing very well. We could get out there, show four or five episodes, and be dead," Baldwin said recently while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter.

The time slot change comes after Baldwin was arrested in New York on Friday for allegedly punching a man over a parking spot. The actor denied the allegations on Twitter.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.