'American Idol' Upgrades Bobby Bones to In-House Mentor for Season 17

Radio DJ and comedian Bobby Bones is set to join American Idol Season 17 as the show's in-house mentor.

Bones, in his new role, will be helping contestants throughout the season with developing their skills and performances.

Bones previously appeared on American Idol during Season 16 as a guest mentor who assisted the top 24 contestants as they prepared to perform with their celebrity duet partners.

The official Twitter account for American Idol displayed excitement for Bones joining the new season on Monday by posting a short clip of the radio personality dancing.

"How we feel about @mrBobbyBones returning as our in-house #AmericanIdol mentor next season," the caption said.

How we feel about @mrBobbyBones returning as our in-house #AmericanIdol mentor next season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/b07tQFNLQD — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) November 6, 2018

American Idol Season 17 is currently hosting auditions. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will be returning for the new season alongside host Ryan Seacrest.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.