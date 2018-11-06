Did the Right People Go Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' Week 7? (POLL)

Actor John Schneider and former NFL star DeMarcus Ware — along with their respective, professional partners — were sent home on Dancing with the Stars Monday night.

"Truly, this was one of the best experiences of my life," Schneider said upon learning he had been cut from the competition.

"We're going out on a high note," said Ware. "I learned something every, single week."

Heading in to next week's Season 27 semi-finals are radio personality Bobby Bones, Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace, model Alexis Ren, Harry Potter icon Evanna Lynch, Disney Channel alum Milo Manheim and Bachelor in Paradise star Joe Amabile.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are the show's hosts. The judges' panel is comprised of Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

Take our poll below:

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.