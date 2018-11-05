'This Is Us' Star Mandy Moore & Others to Appear on TLC's 'Who Do You Think You Are?'

TV stars Mandy Moore, Josh Duhamel, Matthew Morrison and Regina King will be featured on upcoming episodes of TLC's, Who Do You Think You Are?

Fresh installments of the docu-series, which explores carious celebrities' family histories, will begin airing on Dec. 3.

"With the help of Ancestry.com and historical documents, these stars get the opportunity of a lifetime and embark on exciting missions to discover their own heritage. For some, that may mean tracing back several generations to distinct moments in world history," a press release said.

🌳 Who Do You Think You Are is BACK with four new ancestry journeys from @TheMandyMoore, @joshduhamel, @ReginaKing, and @Matt_Morrison! Tune in to new episodes Monday, December 3 at 10/9c. #WDYTYA pic.twitter.com/N9JkYlP8vI — WDYTYA? (@wdytya) November 2, 2018

See below for a breakdown of the installments:

12/3 - Mandy Moore — Actress Mandy Moore is shocked to discover ancestors who lived in Australia and travels far, determined to unlock the mystery of how they got there. Moore is touched by the courage of those who made the journey and the sacrifice of those who were left behind.

12/10 - Josh Duhamel — Actor Josh Duhamel travels to England to investigate the extraordinary life of his twelve times great-grandfather and uncovers an astonishing, dark twist of interrogation and torture that rocks his belief system to the core.

12/17 - Matthew Morrison — Actor Matthew Morrison explores his American roots for the first time and is surprised to discover his family's ties to the Revolutionary War. He learns of the bold lengths his ancestor went through to protect his allegiances and the brutality he faced on the battlefield.

12/17 - Regina King — Actress Regina King investigates her maternal family tree and uncovers an ancestor who was a passionate civil rights activist in Alabama; a man who came out of slavery, endured horrific violence, but never stopped fighting for his people.

Who Do You Think You Are?, Returns, Monday, December 3, 10/9c, TLC

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.