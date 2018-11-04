'2 Broke Girls' Alum Kat Dennings to Star in Hulu Series 'Dollface'

Hulu announced it has ordered 10 episodes of Dollface, a new comedy starring 2 Broke Girls alum Kat Dennings.

Dennings is set to executive produce the comedy alongside creator and writer Jordan Weiss and showrunner Ira Ungerleider.

Matt Spicer is also an executive producer on the project, which will begin filming in 2019. He plans to direct the first episode of the series about someone trying to re-connect with the women in her life after a bad breakup with her longtime boyfriend.

"Reading Jordan's script was like opening a window into my own brain," Dennings said in a statement Friday. "I'm so inspired by the stellar team we have around us and the unique world of this show, especially with Matt Spicer at the helm."

2 Broke Girls ran for six seasons on CBS from 2011 to 2017. Dennings' former co-star Beth Behrs recently booked a role on the network's new show, The Neighborhood.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.