Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Stage Fright on Carpool Karaoke (VIDEO)

Barbra Streisand joined Late Late Show host James Corden to sing a number of her classic songs in the newest edition of Carpool Karaoke.

Streisand was featured on the popular segment on Thursday, picking up Corden in her car after the late night host discovered that his vehicle was given a wheel clamp.

The pair sang together Streisand's duet with Donna Summer titled "No More Tears (Enough is Enough)" from film The Way We Were, "Don't Rain on My Parade" from Funny Girl, mashup covers of "Imagine/ What a Wonderful World," and the politically charged "Don't Lie to Me" from her recently released 36th album, Walls.

"Don't tell me not to live, just sit and putter. Life's candy and the sun's a ball of butter," Streisand sang.

Streisand and Corden also discussed how the music and film legend suffers from stage fright, how she's not the greatest driver and how she once phoned Apple CEO Tim Cook in order to get Siri to pronounce her name correctly.

"I don't get nervous-nervous, but I don't enjoy it. I get scared. I just don't want to disappoint people," Streisand said about performing in front of live audiences and her stage fright. She told Corden about how she says, "Let go and let god," before taking the stage.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.