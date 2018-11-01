Check out Colton Underwood in His First 'Bachelor' Teaser Trailer

Colton Underwood makes his debut as the next Bachelor in the first teaser trailer for Season 23 of the reality dating series.

Underwood introduces himself to audiences as he is showered by rose petals in the clip, released Wednesday on Halloween.

"This Halloween — no tricks, just a treat," a narrator exclaims. The long-running series is then referred to as "The Boochelor."

The Bachelor Season 23 is set to premiere on ABC in January.

Underwood, a former football player and Bachelorette contestant, was announced as the next Bachelor in September.

The 26-year-old previously competed for Becca Kufrin's heart on The Bachelorette Season 14 where he made it to the final four and was seen on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise where he was linked to Tia Booth.

Underwood is known for being a virgin — he told Kufrin during her season that he is waiting to have sex until he finds someone that he loves.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.