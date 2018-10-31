Here's Your First Look at Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher' Netflix Series

The Witcher is giving fans a first glimpse of Henry Cavill.

Netflix released a promo Wednesday of the 35-year-old British actor in costume as Geralt of Rivia.

The clip shows Cavill doing a screen test on the set of the new series. The actor sports leather armor and Geralt's signature white hair.

"Get your first look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher!" the post reads.

Get your first look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher! pic.twitter.com/1O2eWS1MkP — Netflix US (@netflix) October 31, 2018

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapowski fantasy book series, which previously inspired a best-selling video game franchise. E! News said production on the show is underway in Hungary.

Cavill will star with Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, who portray Ciri and Yennefer, respectively. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Alik Sakharov.

Cavill is known for playing Superman in Justice League and other movies in the DC cinematic universe. His last series regular role was Charles Brandon on the Showtime drama The Tudors.