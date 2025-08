1

Jon Stewart Gives Verdict on Greg Gutfeld’s Fox News Show

2

Sami Returns to ‘DAYS’ With ‘Unresolved Feelings’ About John’s Death

3

Sarah Jessica Parker & More ‘And Just Like That’ Stars React to Show Ending

4

HGTV’s Ben Napier Shares Steamy Photo of Wife Erin – Fans React

5

Jason Momoa Is a ‘Chief of War,’ Marc Maron’s ‘Panicked’ Stand-Up, Legends of ‘Wakanda,’ Tom Brady’s Soccer Drama