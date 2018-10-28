More Join Matthew Broderick in Netflix's Adaptation of Graphic Novel 'Daybreak'

Overboard actress Alyvia Alyn Lind and Captain Marvel cast member Colin Ford are to co-star in Netflix's dark comedy series, Daybreak.

The 10-episode show is based on Brian Ralph's post-apocalyptic graphic novel. The planned adaptation was first announced last week with former teen icon Matthew Broderick set to play a high school principal.

"Daybreak finds 17-year old high school outcast Josh searching for his missing girlfriend Sam in post-apocalyptic Glendale, Calif.," a synopsis explained. "Joined by a ragtag group of misfits including a pyromaniac 12-year-old Angelica and Josh's former high school bully Wesley, now turned pacifist samurai, Josh tries to stay alive amongst the horde of Mad Max-style gangs (evil jocks, cheerleaders turned Amazon warriors), zombie-like creatures called Ghoulies, and everything else this brave new world throws at him."

Ford plays Josh, Lind plays Angelica, Sophie Simnett plays Sam and Austin Crute plays Wesley.

"I'm so excited to announce that I'll be joining @netflix on this amazing project," Ford wrote on Instagram Thursday.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.