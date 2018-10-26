Emma Thompson Joins Cast of HBO/BBC Series 'Years and Years'

Love Actually and Nanny McPhee actress Emma Thompson is set to star in the futuristic drama, Years and Years.

"Two-time Oscar-winner Emma Thompson stars in the family saga as Vivienne Rook, an outspoken celebrity turned political figure whose controversial opinions divide the nation. She's a new breed of politician, an entertainer, a rebel, a trickster, and her rise to power leads us into an unknown future," a press release said.

Production on the six-part series — which follows a family over the course of 15 years — began this week in Manchester. It was written by Doctor Who and A Very British Scandal scribe Russell T. Davies.

Co-starring Jessica Hynes, Rory Kinnear, Ruth Madeley, T'Nia Miller, Anne Reid and Russell Tovey, the show will air on the BBC in the United Kingdom and on HBO in the United States.

"HBO is thrilled to once again partner with the BBC and to be joining Red Production Company in showcasing the stellar work of Russell T. Davies and Emma Thompson with this sweeping family saga which captures the spirit of our time," Casey Bloys, president HBO programming, said in a statement Thursday.

Thompson's credits include the Harry Potter franchise, as well as Beauty & the Beast, Saving Mr. Banks, Brave, Angels in America, Sense and Sensibility, Howards End and Much Ado About Nothing. She will be seen next year in the Men in Black spin-off.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.