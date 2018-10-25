Jim Parsons Is TV's Highest Paid Actor for 2018
Jim Parsons topped Forbes' annual list of the highest paid TV actors for 2018 ahead of his Big Bang Theory co-stars.
Parsons takes the No. 1 spot for a fourth year in a row having earned $26.5 million in the year leading up to June 1. Parsons took in $27.5 million in 2017.
The actor's income comes from starring on The Big Bang Theory, endorsement deals and for executive producing spinoff series Young Sheldon.
The Big Bang Theory's cast dominates the rest of the top four with Johnny Galecki in second place with $25 million, while Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar tied each other with $23.5 million. The male leads have each made less money then they did last year, due to taking a pay cut to help boost the pay of their female co-stars.
The series will be coming to an end after 12 seasons.
NCIS star and executive producer Mark Harmon comes in fifth place having earned $19 million, followed by the cast of Modern Family with Ed O'Neill taking home $14 million, Eric Stonestreet earning $13.5 million, Jesse Tyler Ferguson earning $13 million and Ty Burrell earning $12 million.
The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln is the only new actor to make the list, coming in at tenth place with $11 million. Lincoln is set to exit the zombie drama this season.
The actors collectively earned $181 million, down from 2017's total of $185 million.