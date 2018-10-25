'Dr. Phil' Renewed by CBS Through 2023

Dr. Phil star Phil McGraw is renewing his deal with CBS.

Deadline confirmed the 68-year-old television personality secured a new contract with the network to continue his talk show through 2023.

"I am so proud to extend my relationship with CBS," McGraw said. "Carla Pennington, my unbelievably talented executive producer since day one, leads the most talented and committed team in television, delivering quality, meaningful content every day for so many years."

"And perhaps the most important team member, my wife, Robin, who has been a part of the show since its inception and is such an invaluable touchstone for me personally," he added.

The new deal will take Dr. Phil through its 21st season. The series is in its 17th season and has ranked as the most-watched series in total viewers in daytime for the past seven years, according to Variety.

"Dr. Phil is a titan of daytime television, setting the gold standard delivering clinically sound, common-sense, usable information to millions of homes every day. There has truly never been anyone like him, and we are thrilled to continue our longtime relationship," CBS television distribution sales president Steve Hackett said.

"His show continues to resonate with viewers whether he's guiding a family in crisis or a celebrity struggling with a problem. We look forward to celebrating 20 years and beyond with Dr. Phil," he added.

McGraw is also a co-creator of the CBS series Bull, which was inspired by his early career, and an executive producer on the talk show The Doctors.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.