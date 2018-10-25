John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Set to Host NBC Holiday Special

NBC announced Wednesday it will air the hourlong special, A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy, on Nov. 28.

John Legend is expected to perform songs from his upcoming album, A Legendary Christmas, which is set for release Oct. 26. The singer-songwriter announced the record and his plans for a concert tour to support it earlier this month.

This winter, get ready for A Legendary Christmas! I have a brand new Christmas album coming out accompanied by #ALegendaryChristmas Tour! Sign up for pre-sale TODAY only and pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10AM local time. Full dates & sign up for pre-sale on https://t.co/MZfQeI5fx4 pic.twitter.com/WUtaF9eoyd — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2018

Legend's wife, model and Lip Sync Battle co-host Chrissy Teigen, will appear alongside him for the holiday program. Celebrity guests are to expected to be announced at a later date.

"What John has accomplished over his career is simply remarkable and we're thrilled to have both he and Chrissy host our holiday special," Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of special programs for NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "It will be a truly memorable telecast filled with wonderful performances that will have something for everyone."

Legend and Teigen have been married since 2013 and are the parents of a 5-month-old son named Miles and a 2-year-old daughter, Luna.

Legend last month made history as the first black man to achieve EGOT status, having earned an Emmy for television, Grammy for music, Oscar for film and Tony for theater throughout his career.

The award that put him over the top was the Emmy he won for producing the NBC musical event, Jesus Christ Superstar, in which he also starred as the title character.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.