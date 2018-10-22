Mike Colter Reacts to 'Luke Cage's Cancellation

Mike Colter has posted on Instagram his thoughts on Netflix canceling his Marvel series, Luke Cage.

"Luke Cage represented something more than just entertainment," the actor said on Sunday alongside a photo of his newborn daughter whom he shares with his wife Iva Colter.

"@MarvelsLukeCage added to our social commentary and made viewers think by challenging the norm and putting out a character that reflected the everyday hero, one with flaws, strengths and everything in between," Colter continued.

"I am forever grateful to Marvel and Netflix for letting me portray such a prolific character, and thank the amazing fans. As one door closes, another has opened, with the birth of my 2nd daughter. Born this week. A lot of great memories. Time to make more. Always forward, forward always."

Colter's newborn daughter is laying down asleep as Colter points to her while smiling. Colter and Iva are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Naiella.

Luke Cage was canceled on Friday after two seasons. Colter also appeared as the superhero in crossover series The Defenders and in Jessica Jones.

Luke Cage's cancellation came a week after Netflix ended another Marvel show after two seasons, Iron Fist. Netflix and Marvel's Daredevil, meanwhile, returned on Friday with Season 3.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.