Who Are the New Hosts Taking Over for Matt LeBlanc on 'Top Gear?'

Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff have been announced as the new hosts of BBC's Top Gear to replace the departing Matt LeBlanc.

McGuinness, a comedian, and Flintoff a former cricket player, will be joined by driver Chris Harris on the automobile show starting with Season 27 in 2019, the network announced Monday on Twitter.

Season 26, featuring Matt LeBlanc as lead host for the last time, will debut in early 2019, followed by Season 27 with the new cast later in the year.

Presenter Rory Reid is also stepping down from the main hosting lineup but will still be seen on sister program Extra Gear.

LeBlanc joined Top Gear in 2016 alongside comedian Chris Evans following the departures of longtime hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond. Evans would exit the show while Clarkson, May and Hammond began hosting a car program on Amazon, The Grand Tour.

LeBlanc announced he was exiting Top Gear in June, stating that the program kept him away too long from family and friends.

"To be hosting a show I've watched and loved from being a small boy is beyond exciting," McGuinness said in a statement. "'Top Gear fans worldwide are a passionate bunch and I consider myself one of them."

"It's not often you have the chance to do both of your dream jobs, but I'm now lucky enough to say I will have. I've always been passionate about cars and I'm so excited to be joining the Top Gear team," Flintoff said.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.