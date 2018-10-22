Matthew Broderick Heads to TV on ABC's 'The Conners' & Netflix's 'Daybreak'

Two-time, Tony-winner Matthew Broderick is to play the upbeat Principal Burr in Netflix's new dramedy, Daybreak.

"Burr knows the name of every kid in school and their favorite character to play in Overwatch," a press release from the streaming service said. "In a hashtag-filled world of #metoo and #blacklivesmatter and #timesup, Burr is genuinely trying to be part of the solution: a good guy, an advocate and ally for all. But let's face it, kids can be monsters."

Matthew Broderick joins FX's 'Katrina: American Crime Story' Broderick will play former FEMA director Michael Brown in Season 2 of Ryan Murphy's anthology series.

Co-created by Aron Eli Coleite and Brad Peyton, the 10-part series is based on Brian Ralph's graphic novel. No other casting has been announced yet.

EW.com said Broderick has also booked a guest role as Jackie's boyfriend on ABC's Roseanne spinoff, The Conners. Broadway legend Laurie Metcalf plays Jackie on the show.

Broderick's film credits include Manchester By the Sea, You Can Count on Me, Election, The Freshman, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Glory, Biloxi Blues, War Games, Disney's The Lion King and Ladyhawke.

He is a fixture in the theater world, as well, starring in It's Only a Play, Nice Work If You Can Get It, The Odd Couple, The Foreigner and The Producers.

Broderick lives in New York with his wife, actress Sarah Jessica Parker, and their three children.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.