Comedy Central Confirms 'Nathan For You' Is Not Returning

Nathan Fielder's Comedy Central series Nathan For You will not be returning for a fifth season, the network has confirmed.

"For the past five years Comedy Central had the pleasure of working with the brilliant Nathan Fielder on Nathan For You. His innovative and quick-witted humor has made the show a comedic touchstone and we're proud to have been a part of it," Comedy Central said in a statement.

"We respect Nathan's decision to end the series and look forward to geeking out over his next project," it continued.

It remains unclear why Fielder decided to discontinue the show. Season 4 of Nathan For You wrapped up in December with a two-hour finale.

Fielder wrote, directed, executive produced and starred in the series about a consultant attempting to help real-life small businesses through the use of comedic and outlandish marketing strategies.

The series first premiered in 2013.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.