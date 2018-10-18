Loretta Devine & Tia Mowry to Co-Star in Netflix Comedy Series 'Family Reunion'

Tia Mowry and Loretta Devine have signed on to star in a new Netflix comedy series titled Family Reunion.

Netflix has given a 20-episode, straight-to-series order to Family Reunion which is created and executive produced by Meg DeLoatch (Fuller House).

Mowry will star in the series as Cocoa McKellan, a mother from Seattle who travels with her former football star husband Moz (Anthony Alabi) and their four children to the small town of Columbus, Ga., for the McKellan family reunion.

Devine will portray the matriarch of the family, M'Dear. Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, CJ Wright and Jordyn James will star as the McKellan children.

Production on the series has begun in Los Angeles with Eric Dean Seaton (Modern Family) directing.

Mowry is best known for her roles on Sister, Sister, Tia & Tamera, The Game and Instant Mom. Devine has appeared on Grey's Anatomy, The Client List, Eli Stone, Boston Public and A Different World.

"I'm so excited to return to television, especially working with Netflix, and I can't wait for everyone to see Family Reunion," Mowry said in a statement. "I know my fans are going to love it!"

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.