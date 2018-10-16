First Look at HBO's Comic Book Series 'Watchmen' (PHOTO)

HBO has released the fist image from their upcoming Watchmen television series, based on the famed graphic novel of the same name.

The image, which was released on a newly launched Watchmen Instagram account, features a mysterious police officer wearing a yellow cloth to cover their face.

The officer does not resemble any character that was featured in the original Watchmen graphic novel by writer Alan Moore and artist Dave Gibbons.

"Who Watches The Watchmen? #WatchmenHBO," HBO captioned the image.

The Watchmen graphic novel, released in 1986, featured characters such as Doctor Manhattan, Nite Owl, Silk Spectre and Rorschach, investigating the murder of one of their own before uncovering a dark conspiracy.

The television series, from executive producer Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers), will not be a re-telling of the graphic novel and will feature new characters set in the same world.

HBO's Watchmen is set to premiere in 2019. Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Lily Rose Smith and Adelynn Spoon are set to star.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.