'Titan Games' Hosted by Dwayne Johnson to Premiere in January

Dwayne Johnson's upcoming athletic competition series The Titan Games is set to premiere on NBC on Jan. 2.

The premiere date was announced alongside a new trailer released on Twitter Sunday that features Johnson describing how contestants will be put to the test.

The clip features competitors taking part in a number of challenges that are inspired by Johnson's intense workouts and struggles he has experienced in life, including having to use a sledgehammer to break a wrecking ball.

.@therock leads the most epic athletic competition ever devised. Titans aren’t born, they’re made. 👊#TitanGames premieres January 2 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/xaPHXwLWfM — The Titan Games (@nbctitangames) October 14, 2018

"When we started this, I had one thing in mind. Create the most epic and insane athletic competition ever devised," Johnson says. "Titans aren't born. They're made, right here."

Johnson, in addition to hosting The Titan Games, serves as an executive producer. The show will move to Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC following the two hour premiere on Jan. 2.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.