How Did Cameron Monaghan's Ian Gallagher Leave 'Shameless'?

Shameless is saying goodbye to Cameron Monaghan after nine seasons.

The 25-year-old actor appeared as Ian Gallagher in his final episode of the Showtime series Sunday.

The episode showed Ian serving his prison sentence for his role in blowing up a van in a protest against conversion therapy. The closing scene featured a surprise reunion with Ian's former boyfriend Mickey, his new cellmate.

The Shameless official Twitter account shared a clip of the reunion and other moments from Ian and Mickey's relationship.

"Locked up with our hearts on lock. #Shameless-ly gave this #Gallavich video a little edit," the post reads.

Locked up with our hearts on lock. 🔐#Shameless-ly gave this #Gallavich video a little edit… pic.twitter.com/E6noPHveV9 — Shameless (@SHO_Shameless) October 15, 2018

Monaghan said goodbye to his character in a simple post on Instagram.

"Bye," he wrote, adding a black heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram Bye. 🖤 A post shared by Cameron Monaghan (@cameronmonaghan) on Oct 14, 2018 at 3:37pm PDT

Monaghan announced last week he would be leaving Shameless ahead of its series finale. The actor was 15 when he filmed the pilot for the show.

"This role has been a joy to inhabit, a wild and special ride, and I'd like to thank #Shameless as well as you, the viewers, for being there with him," he wrote on Instagram.

Shameless co-stars William H. Macy, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Emmy Kenney and Emmy Rossum, who announced her own departure in August.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.