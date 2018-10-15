Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce They're Expecting First Child

U.S. actress Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry are expecting their first child, the royal family announced Monday.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have today announced that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby due in spring," the family announced on Twitter. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

No other details were immediately announced.

Harry, who is Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, married Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle.

His brother, Prince William, served as his best man, and his father, Prince Charles, walked Markle down the aisle.

Among the estimated 600 guests at the wedding were Elton John, Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, James Blunt, James Corden, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Carey Mulligan, Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, George and Amal Clooney, and David and Victoria Beckham. The queen, her husband Prince Philip, William's wife Kate Middleton, her sister Pippa Matthews and Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, also helped the couple celebrate their happy day.

Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank at the same location on Friday.

On Friday Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were married at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Relive the moments and watch the ceremony in full here - https://t.co/j6JSMQHpJM #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/4eJBPZWuLh — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 14, 2018

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.