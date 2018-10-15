'Sherlock' Star Martin Freeman Moves on With FX Series 'Breeders'

FX has given a series order to a new comedy starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard titled Breeders.

Freeman is set to star as a father who realizes he is not the man he thought he was. The series will explore how parents can love their children while still being angry with them.

FX has ordered 10 episodes that will debut in 2020.

Freeman created Breeders alongside Simon Blackwell and Chris Addison. Blackwell will be serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Freeman, Addison, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday and Michael Wiggs.

"I'm delighted to be making Breeders with a team that can make me laugh whilst we look at some of the less-discussed truths and challenges of being a parent," Freeman said in a statement. "I really love this project and am delighted to be working with FX and Sky."

Freeman, known for his roles on BBC's Sherlock and in films The Hobbit and Black Panther, previously starred on FX's Fargo.

The actor has also signed on to star in an upcoming six-part drama for ITV titled A Confession. Freeman will portray real-life Detective Superintendent Steve Fulcher as he bypasses police procedure in order to solve a missing persons case, a move that costs him his job.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.