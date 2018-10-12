Hulu Announces Scripted Drama Series About the Wu-Tang Clan

Hulu has given a straight-to-series order to a new scripted drama that will explore the formation and career of legendary hip-hop group, the Wu-Tang Clan.

The series announced on Thursday and titled Wu-Tang: An American Saga, is being co-created by Wu-Tang leader RZA alongside Alex Tse. Wu-Tang member Method Man is executive producing alongside Tse, Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo.

An American Saga is inspired by RZA's books The Wu-Tang Manual and Tao of Wu. The series will be set in the early '90s in New York and follow RZA as he strives to unite a dozen men who are torn between music and crime.

Wu-Tang's Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, GZA and the estate of the late Ol' Dirty Bastard are serving as consulting producers.

"I'm delighted to be partnering with Hulu and Imagine to explore the vast story of the Wuniverse. Wu-Tang through our music has always strove to inspire as we entertain," RZA said in a statement.

"This opportunity to continue the Wu - Saga in a 10-episode series will exponentially increase our inspirational style of entertainment. In the immortal words of ODB 'Wu-Tang is for the Children,"' he continued.

The Wu-Tang Clan, one of the most influential groups in hip-hop, has sold 40 million albums worldwide.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.