Emma Roberts to Star in Netflix Skating Drama Series 'Spinning Out'

American Horror Story and Scream Queens actress Emma Roberts will star in Spinning Out, a 10-episode drama for Netflix.

Roberts will play competitive, single skater Kat Baker, who is recovering from a disastrous fall.

"When Kat seizes an opportunity to continue her career as a pair skater with a talented bad-boy partner, she risks exposing a fiercely kept secret that could unravel her entire life," a press release from the streaming service said.

"On and off the ice, Kat and her new partner will face daunting odds, injury to body and soul, financial sacrifice, and even potential mental breakdown on their way to realizing their Olympic dream."

No other casting has been announced yet.

Former competitive skater Samantha Stratton — whose writing credits include Mr. Mercedes — and Lara Olsen — who wrote for 90210 — are the showrunners for Spinning Out.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.