Together Again! 'Glee's Kevin McHale, Heather Morris & Jenna Ushkowitz Reunite (PHOTO)

Kevin McHale posted on Instagram a Glee reunion he had with his former co-stars Heather Morris and Jenna Ushkowitz.

"Met these fans today," McHale said Thursday alongside a selfie taken by Morris that shows the Glee castmates smiling.

McHale portrayed Artie Abrams on the Fox musical series which ran for six seasons. Morris portrayed Brittany S. Pierce while Ushkowitz portrayed Tina Cohen-Chang.

View this post on Instagram Met these fans today A post shared by Kevin McHale (@kevinmchale) on Oct 10, 2018 at 9:44pm PDT

McHale previously reunited with several other Glee stars in June including Darren Criss, Chris Colfer, Chord Overstreet, Harry Shum Jr., Jacob Artist and Becca Tobin to celebrate his 30th birthday.

Another Glee reunion was held in March that included Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Naya Rivera, Amber Riley, McHale, Morris and Ushkowitz.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.