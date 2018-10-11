Netflix's 'Westside' Trailer: An 'American Idol' Alum & More Singers Get a Shot at Fame (VIDEO)

Nine aspiring singers are given one more shot at fame in the new trailer for upcoming Netflix documentary series, Westside.

The clip, released Thursday, features the singers trying their best to put on a show together that they hope will jumpstart their careers.

Drama unfolds as they scramble to make the show perfect in five weeks while also working through their own personal issues and fears.

The cast includes American Idol Season 10 alum Pia Toscano, Taz Zavala, Arika Gluck, James Byous, Caitlyn Ary, Leo Gallo, Alexandra Kay, Austin Kolbe and Sean Patrick Murray.

"Their stories, their music," a poster for the unscripted series released by Netflix on Twitter reads alongside a group photo of the singers standing outside of a theater.

#AmericanIdol alum @PiaToscano is just one of the musicians trying to make it in @Westside, a new kind of unscripted series — POSTER: https://t.co/lLi2vdjWQ1 pic.twitter.com/lwE5JyqNJ6 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 11, 2018

Westside is set to arrive on Netflix on Nov. 9.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.