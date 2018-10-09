'The Middle' Star Patricia Heaton Books New CBS Sitcom 'Carol's Second Act'
The Middle and Everybody Loves Raymond actress Patricia Heaton is to star in Carol's Second Act, a new sitcom from the creators of Trophy Wife.
Deadline.com reported CBS has given the show a series commitment.
Heaton, a three-time Emmy winner, is also executive producing the comedy about a retired teacher and mother of adult children who heads back to school to become a doctor, The Hollywood Reporter said.
The Middle wrapped up its nine-season run in May. Eden Sher — who played Heaton's TV daughter Sue on the show — has signed on to star in a spinoff, tentatively called Sue Sue in the City.
