'Riverdale' Season 3 Casts Gina Gershon as Jughead's Mom

Red Oaks and How to Make it in America actress Gina Gershon has joined the cast of Riverdale for Season 3, which debuts Wednesday.

Her casting as Gladys Jones in the small-screen, comic-book adaptation was announced Sunday at New York Comic Con where the cast participated in a panel discussion in front of thousands of fans.

Gladys is the mother of Jughead, played on the series by Cole Sprouse. Skeet Ulrich plays Jughead's dad, KP Jones.

Trinity Likins will play Jughead's little sister, Jellybean, starting this season, as well.

Luke Perry, who plays Fred Andrews, said Gershon's first scenes are with Sprouse, Ulrich and KJ Apa, who plays Fred's son Archie.

"And Gina can handle all them," EW.com quoted Perry as saying. "She's fun."

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre Sacasa shared a photo Sunday of Apa, Perry, Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper) and Mädchen Amick (Betty's mom Alice) sitting on a couch at the Javits Center in Manhattan where NYCC took place.

"Having a blast with the Cooper ladies and the Andrews boys at NYComic-Con. They make me so happy! #Riverdale is back in three days!!" he tweeted.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.