'She-Ra and the Princesses of Power' Trailer Released at NYCC 2018 (VIDEO)

DreamWorks Animation Television released the first, full-length trailer for its Netflix original series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power at New York Comic Con Thursday.

On hand to discuss the preview of the re-booted, 1980s animated series were Aimee Carrero (voice of Adora/She-Ra), Karen Fukuhara (voice of Glimmer) and Marcus Scribner (voice of Bow).

The 2 1/2-minute trailer is now online.

"Adora's destiny turns out to be far greater than she could have ever imagined. As the legendary warrior princess, She-Ra, it's up to her and a spirited group of rebel princesses to restore balance in Etheria by defending it from the place she once called home," a synopsis said.

Thursday's clip shows Adora training to fight, finding a magical sword and making the difficult decision about how to wield her power.

"Our planet needs you. The sword has chosen you. The time has come for your destiny," Adora is advised by a disembodied voice.

"All I did was pick up the sword and then, whoosh, I'm in a tiara," Adora tells her friends.

Adora later pledges her allegiance to the rebel princesses and is given the name "She-Ra, Princess of Power," which an awestruck Bow describes as "the coolest name I've ever heard."

She-Ra also flies on the back of a unicorn and argues with her friend Catra (voiced by A.J. Michalka,) who doesn't approve of her choices.

The show is to begin streaming on Nov. 16.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.