Bianna Golodryga Joins 'CBS This Morning' as the Newest Co-Host

CBS News correspondent Bianna Golodryga is joining CBS This Morning as a new co-host.

The 40-year-old journalist said in a tweet Wednesday that she's "beyond thrilled" to host the show with Gayle King, Norah O'Donnell and John Dickerson.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be joining my fabulous colleagues @GayleKing, @NorahODonnell and @JDickerson as a co-host of @CBSThisMorning!" Golodryga captioned a group photo with her co-hosts.

"I look forward to the exciting road ahead @CBSNews with the best news team in the business. #newsisback," she added.

CBS said Golodryga begins her duties Wednesday and will be based out of New York. Her expertise includes financial issues and Russian political matters.

"In the last year Bianna has become a tremendous asset to all of us at CTM," executive producer Ryan Kadro said. "She is a superb broadcaster and journalist, and we look forward to having her at the table, or reporting in the field, every day."

"We are so fortunate to have her curiosity and global perspective on every broadcast of CBS This Morning," CBS News president David Rhodes added.

Golodryga joined CBS News as a correspondent in 2017. She previously served a weekend co-anchor on Good Morning America from 2007 to 2014, and as a news and finance anchor for Yahoo! News.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.