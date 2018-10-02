Rebecca Bloom Heads to Jail in 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Season 4 Trailer (VIDEO)
Rachel Bloom's Rebecca Bunch is put behind bars in the new trailer for Season 4 of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
The clip, released Tuesday, features Rebecca at first accepting that she belongs in jail but then quickly crying over her new predicament.
'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Recasts Greg With Skylar Astin for Final Season
The actor is best known for 'Pitch Perfect' & 'Graves'.
Rebecca is seen getting ready to perform a musical number among red lights and jail props in the trailer and Nathaniel Plimpton III (Scott Michael Foster) agrees to embark on a death wish adventure which involves him being thrown out of a moving van.
"I pled guilty just for the symbolism of it," Rebecca says while performing.
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 4 will bring the musical comedy on The CW to an end, Bloom, also the creator of the show, previously announced.
The final season will begin airing on Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.
By Wade Sheridan
By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.