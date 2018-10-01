Kanye West Claims He Was 'Bullied' Over Trump Support at 'SNL'

Rapper Kanye West said the Saturday Night Live team "bullied" him when he headed to the stage wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

West — who has been vocal about his support for U.S. President Donald Trump — performed three songs as the musical guest for this weekend's Season 44 premiere of SNL.

He was wearing one of Trump's red, "MAGA" hats when the cast and guest host Adam Driver gathered on the stage together at the end of the show.

this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love pic.twitter.com/a15WqI8zgu — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

UsMagazine.com said West addressed the audience after the cameras stopped rolling and said: "They bullied me backstage. They said, 'Don't go out there with that hat on.' They bullied me and then they said I'm in the sunken place!"

Without naming who urged him to take the hat off, West continued: "I think the universe has balance. 90 percent of news are liberal. 90 percent of TV, L.A., New York, writers, rappers, musicians, so it's easy to make it seem like it's so, so, so one-sided."

"The blacks want always Democrats, you know, it's like the plan they did, to take the fathers out of the home and promote welfare. Does anybody know about that? That's a Democratic plan."

Variety said most of the crowd remained quiet, while some people booed as West spoke.

He concluded by thanking SNL for the opportunity to express himself "even though some of y'all don't agree."

The show opened with a satire of last week's Senate judiciary committee's hearing into decades-old sexual abuse allegations against Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who was played by Matt Damon.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.