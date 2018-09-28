Netflix Orders 'The I-Land' With Kate Bosworth & 2 More Sci-Fi Series

Netflix is developing three new sci-fi series, including The I-Land with Kate Bosworth.

The streaming company shared details about The I-Land, October Faction and Warrior Nun in a press release Friday after picking up the shows to series.

Bosworth will produce and star as KC in The I-Land, which co-stars Natalie Martinez and Alex Pettyfer. The show follows 10 people who wake up on a treacherous island with no memory of who they are or how they arrived.

The I-Land will feature Neil LaBute (Van Helsing) as showrunner, director and writer, Jonathan Scarfe (Van Helsing) as director and Lucy Teitler (Mr. Robot) as writer. Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev will serve as executive producers.

October Faction is based on the comic book series by Steve Niles and Damien Worm. The series follows monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen, who move their family back to upstate New York after the death of Fred's father.

Damian Kindler (Sleepy Hollow) will serve as showrunner, director and executive producer, with Niles as an executive producer. Casting has yet to be announced.

"I guess the cat is finally out of the bag. The October Faction is going to be a Netflix series!" Niles tweeted Friday.

Warrior Nun is inspired by the Warrior Nun Areala manga. The show follows a 19-year-old women who wakes up in a morgue with a divine artifact embedded in her back that allows her to fight demons on Earth.

Simon Barry (Ghost Wars) will serve as showrunner, executive producer and writer, with Amy Berg as consulting producer and Terri Hughes Burton as co-executive producer. Casting has yet to be announced.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.