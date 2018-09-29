Nicholas Hoult to Headline Medieval Cartoon 'Crossing Swords' on Hulu

X-Men and Skins alum Nicholas Hoult is to lend his voice to the hero at the center of Hulu's stop-motion, animated comedy Crossing Swords.

Variety said a 10-episode, first season of the medieval cartoon is to debut in 2020.

It will also feature characters voiced by Luke Evans, Seth Green, Tony Hale, Wendi McClendon-Covey, Breckin Meyer, Adam Pally, Adam Ray, Tara Strong and Alanna Ubach, Deadline said.

Robot Chicken executive producers John Harvatine IV and Tom Root are the creators of Crossing Swords.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.