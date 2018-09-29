Nicholas Hoult to Headline Medieval Cartoon 'Crossing Swords' on Hulu

UPI
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

X-Men and Skins alum Nicholas Hoult is to lend his voice to the hero at the center of Hulu's stop-motion, animated comedy Crossing Swords.

Variety said a 10-episode, first season of the medieval cartoon is to debut in 2020.

'Simpsons' Creator Matt Groening's 'Disenchantment' & More Netflix Originals to Check Out

'Simpsons' Creator Matt Groening's 'Disenchantment' & More Netflix Originals to Check Out

Plus, 'Insatiable,' 'All About the Washingtons' & more.

It will also feature characters voiced by Luke Evans, Seth Green, Tony Hale, Wendi McClendon-Covey, Breckin Meyer, Adam Pally, Adam Ray, Tara Strong and Alanna Ubach, Deadline said.

Luke Evans, Seth Green, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Tony Hale.

Robot Chicken executive producers John Harvatine IV and Tom Root are the creators of Crossing Swords.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.

AlertMe