First Poster for Amazon Series 'The Boys' Revealed

Amazon has posted on Twitter the first poster for upcoming original series The Boys which recreates cover art from the first issue of the original comic book.

The poster, like the comic book cover, features stars Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Wee Hughie), Karen Fukuhara (The Female), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk) and Tomer Capon (Frenchie), standing in a circle together in front of a red sky while looking down.

The Boys is being adapted from the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson about a group of CIA operatives who keep reckless superheroes in check. The poster was released on Wednesday.

The show, from Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, is set to arrive on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service in 2019. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who previously adapted Ennis' Preacher for AMC, serve as executive producers.

"I'm thrilled to have been a part of bringing another one of my favorite comics to life. I think you will dig #TheBoys," Rogen said.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.