Alexander Skarsgard Hints at 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Return (VIDEO)

Big Little Lies star Alexander Skarsgard may return in Season 2.

The 42-year-old Swedish actor hinted at the possibility on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon after he was spotted on the set of the HBO series.

"I was on set, yes," he confirmed. "I can't disclose what I did on set."

Skarsgard played Perry Wright, the abusive husband of Celeste Wright (Nicole Kidman), who was killed off in the Season 1 finale. Meryl Streep will play the character's mother in Season 2, leaving the possibility for flashbacks.

"Maybe I was acting. I might have been just moral support. I might have made coffee for the ladies," Skarsgard teased. "I might have helped Meryl Streep with her acting ... Not help, but just give her little pointers. Fine tune it a bit."

Big Little Lies is based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name, and stars Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern. Streep will portray Mary Louise Wright in Season 2.

"Reese and I were just [thinking], 'She would be so amazing in the role,'" Dern told Entertainment Tonight in February. "We didn't think we'd get her. [The character] was written for her and we wanted her."

"It really is her standing up and going, 'I support you as women, and I believe in you.' I think that's a big statement from her," she said. "We're determined to give her an extraordinary experience."

Witherspoon announced in August that filming was complete on Season 2. She confirmed on The Tonight Show this month that the season will feature a scene where she throws an ice cream cone at Streep.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.