The Kingpin Returns in New 'Daredevil' Season 3 Teaser (VIDEO)

Crime lord Wilson Fisk, also known as the Kingpin, is back in a new teaser trailer for Season 3 of Netflix's Daredevil.

The clip, released Wednesday, features the Marvel villain putting on a white suit, reminiscent of The Kingpin's classic look from the comic books.

As Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) finishes getting dressed up, the camera pans over to a bloodied Daredevil (Charlie Cox) who is seen burning his clothes in a fire before donning a mask.

The Kingpin was last seen during Season 2 of Daredevil running his criminal organization from inside a cell. The teaser seems to indicate that he will be released from prison in Season 3.

Daredevil Season 3 is set to arrive on Netflix on Oct. 19. The new season will also feature series newcomer Joanne Whalley as a strong-willed nun alongside returning stars Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.