Patrick Stewart's 'Journey Has Begun' on New 'Star Trek' Series

Patrick Stewart says "the journey has begun" on the new Star Trek series.

The 78-year-old actor shared a behind-the-scenes photo Monday on Twitter with the writers for his CBS All Access Show about Jean-Luc Picard.

The picture shows Stewart in the writers room with Star Trek: Discovery writer Kirsten Beyer, Star Trek: Enterprise writer James Duff, A Beautiful Mind writer Akiva Goldsman and other writers.

"The journey has begun," Stewart wrote. "Kirsten Beyer, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, Diandra Pendleton-Thompson, James Duff, and yours truly. #StarTrek."

Stewart played Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, which had a seven-season run from 1987 to 1994, and in four movies. He confirmed in August he will reprise the character in a new series.

"It is an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him," the star said.

"I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more," he added.

Stewart reunited with several of his Next Generation co-stars, including Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton and Michael Dorn, over Labor Day weekend, although Sirtis later told fans she doesn't expect to appear in the new series.

"We weren't asked," she said at Rose City Comic Con, according to the Daily Express.

