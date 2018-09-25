Michael Weatherly Teases 'NCIS' Co-Star Pauley Perrette Will Be Back on TV

Michael Weatherly thinks Pauley Perrette will make a triumphant return to television.

The 50-year-old actor said in an interview with People published Monday that he believes his former NCIS co-star will be back following her exit from the CBS series this year.

"I know that Pauley Perrette will be back in some capacity," Weatherly told the magazine. "I'm just saying. And I think that she's gonna be — I think everyone misses her already, and she'll be back and funnier than ever."

"She's a fierce lady and one of my favorite people on the planet," he added.

Perrette left NCIS in May after 15 seasons as Abby Sciuto. She later alleged she was physically assaulted multiple times on the show's set.

"Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone," the actress tweeted May 13.

Weatherly portrayed Anthony DiNozzo in Seasons 1 through 13 of NCIS. He and Perrette exchanged tweets in May ahead of the actress' final episode of the show.

"I will be watching #abby tonight on #ncis and telling my kids, '...it's ok. It's ok.' Big kiss!" Weatherly wrote.

"I love you @M_Weatherly," Perrette responded. "But you know that, and so does everyone else. My Brother."

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.