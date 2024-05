1

‘The Price is Right’ Contestant Is Bumped Off Show After Failing to Spin Wheel Correctly

2

‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Makes Big Change After James Holzhauer Shocker

3

‘WCTH’ Aftershow: Elizabeth’s Blast from the Past & What’s Next With Nathan

4

Your Complete Fall 2024 TV Schedule

5

Your First Look at Reba McEntire’s New Sitcom ‘Happy’s Place’