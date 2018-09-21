'The 100' Casts 'Teen Wolf' Alum J.R. Bourne in Recurring Role
Teen Wolf and Falling Water alum J.R. Bourne is joining the ensemble of The 100 for Season 6.
EW.com said Bourne will play Russell, the charismatic leader of a peaceful society in the multi-episode arc.
Starring Eliza Taylor, Erica Cerra, Bob Morley, Isaiah Washington and Ivana Milicevic, the post-apocalyptic thriller is to return to The CW next year, TVGuide.com said.
Bourne's other credits include UnREAL, Stargate SG-1 and Revenge.
