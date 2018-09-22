'Daredevil' Season 3 Will Premiere in October

Charlie Cox is back as blind crimefighter Matt Murdock in a new teaser trailer for Daredevil Season 3 which announces an Oct. 19 premiere date for the Marvel drama.

"Let the Devil out," Netflix said on Twitter Thursday alongside the clip that features a bloodied and battered Murdock.

Let the Devil out. "Marvel's @Daredevil" Season 3 premieres October 19. pic.twitter.com/J7OddSqE9Y — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 20, 2018

"There's only one true way to end evil. To finish it for good," the attorney by day and superhero by night says in the teaser alongside footage of Daredevil wearing his original crime-fighting outfit from Season 1.

Daredevil Season 3 comes after Season 2 premiered on Netflix in March 2016. The character was then featured in superhero crossover series The Defenders where Murdock was last seen barely surviving the destructive finale.

The new season will feature series newcomer Joanne Whalley as a strong-willed nun alongside returning stars Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson and Vincent D'Onofrio as the villainous Kingpin.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.