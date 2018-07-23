Check out the First Photo From the Live-Action 'Kim Possible' Movie

Disney Channel is giving fans a first glimpse of its live-action Kim Possible movie.

The company shared a first look at the upcoming film during an event Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con, according to Oh My Disney.

The teaser shows 16-year-old actress Sadie Stanley in costume as Kim Possible. Stanley wears an updated version of the character's signature black top, army green pants and black boots.

"The first photo of Sadie Stanley as the live-action #KimPossible in the upcoming @DisneyChannel Original Movie is here!" Oh My Disney tweeted alongside the image.

The first photo of Sadie Stanley as the live-action #KimPossible in the upcoming @DisneyChannel Original Movie is here! Take a look: https://t.co/5X5Lbm9gX7 pic.twitter.com/zyD8jAV3HX — Oh My Disney (@OhMyDisney) July 21, 2018

The original Kim Possible featured the voice of Christy Carlson Romano, and aired as an animated series on the Disney Channel from 2002 to 2007. It previously inspired the animated movies Kim Possible: A Stitch in Time and Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama.

The Disney Channel confirmed plans for a live-action Kim Possible movie in February. Series creators Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley will co-write the new film, with Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky as co-directors and producers.

"Mark and Bob created an enduring character and kids all over the world found a friend in her, an average girl who just happens to spend her off-school hours thwarting evil villains," Disney Channels Worldwide executive vice president of original programming Adam Bonnett said at the time.

The live-action Kim Possible will star Stanley, Sean Giambrone and Alyson Hannigan.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.