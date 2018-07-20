Marvel's 'Iron Fist' Season 2 Trailer: 'A War Is Brewing' (VIDEO)

Season 2 of Marvel's Iron Fist is to premiere on Netflix Sept. 7.

The streaming service released a minute-long teaser video Thursday to announce the return date for its action-drama about a super-powered, martial-arts expert.

"A war is brewing. This is my city now," the voice of Finn Jones' character Danny Rand/Iron Fist can be heard saying as he walks along the streets of New York and stops a mugging in progress. "It's my duty to protect it and I am not backing down. If you won't put this war to rest, then I will find a way."

The preview ends with Rand preparing to slam his illuminated fist into the ground.

Also back for the 13-episode, second season of the comic-book adaptation are Jessica Henwick, Tom Pelphrey, Jessica Stroup and Sacha Dhawan. Black Mirror and Star Trek: Into Darkness actress Alice Eve has also joined the ensemble.

